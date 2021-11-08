Victoria West senior second baseman Daizie Fuentez didn’t realize there was a connection between her high school and Western Texas College, a junior college in Snyder.
Westerners head softball coach Rome NcNary coached the Warriors in 2011, but Fuentez didn’t realize the connection until the recruiting process began.
On Monday, Fuentez signed to continue her softball career at Western Texas.
“It was a good opportunity out of the choices I had,” Fuentez said. “[McNary] had a connection here and that made it easier to get a hold of a coach.”
Fuentez can still see the influence from McNary’s time at West. She knows she will be in a program similar to the one coach Jody Thompson, once an assistant to McNary, runs for the Warriors.
“It helped me choose because, the way he coached here, the program has been the same,” Fuentez said. “So going over there to play for him, I know the program is going to be the same to the one I’ve been in the past four years.”
Fuentez, a first team All-District selection a year ago, hit .452 in 2021 to help the Warriors reach the Class 5A regional semifinals.
She couldn’t pinpoint just one emotion to describe her feelings of accomplishing her life-long dream of playing college softball.
“There’s excitement about playing. There’s relief knowing I have my spot. There’s happiness knowing I’m still able to continue,” Fuentez said. “There’s a lot of emotions.”
Thompson feels the same work ethic Fuentez has displayed will lead to future success for the second baseman.
“She’s the epitome of hard work, hustle and team,” Thompson said. “Everything she does is team oriented. She is a very verbal leader, but she also shows what it means to be a leader on the field. She does what’s asked of her when it’s asked and, most of the time, she does extra.”
Thompson added a belief that McNary will also be able to help Fuentez grow as she transitions to the collegiate level.
“Nothing but growth,” Thompson said of Fuentez’s potential. “She’s going to do whatever she can. I see her going to the next level and continuing past Western, and succeeding at anything she does just because she’s that type of person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.