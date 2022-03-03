West's Glass signs to UHV golf

Victoria West golfer Laney Glass has signed a letter of intent to attend UHV for the 2022-23 school year.
Glass is a two-time first team all-district golfer at West and is expected to come in and challenge for a top-five spot from day one.
Head coach Garrett Adair says he's excited to keep Laney in Victoria.
"Laney brings a great work ethic on and off the golf course and will come in and immediately will help make the team better," he said.
In addition to being named to first team all-district in 2020 and 2021, Glass has also been named to the all-district academic team two straight years.
"I'm excited to join the team," said Glass. "And I am looking forward to playing at home in front of family and friends."
If her signing ceremony is any indication, a large gallery is sure to follow her at every tournament. Over 20 family members and close friends showed up to watch her sign her letter of intent.
