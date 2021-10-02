For the 11th consecutive year, the Victoria ISD Education Foundation handed out its annual MVP Challenge Award in the Battle of the Boot game.
Each year, the winning school receives a $1,000 cash prize that it can use “in a positive way that will enrich, inspire, or enhance opportunities for its students,” according to the foundation. A travelling trophy is also awarded to the winning school to display for a year.
Victoria West senior Dion Green was named MVP following the Warriors' 63-46 win over East on Friday.
Green contributed 215 yards of total offense and two touchdowns as the Warriors posted 538 yards of total offense in the highest-scoring iteration of the rivalry.
“It was a very good feeling,” Green said. “To come out here after all the hard work and win is the outcome we were looking for today.”
Green was one of four Warriors to score a touchdown on Friday night. The 6-foot-3-inch athlete was back out wide for West on Friday night.
Head coach Courtney Boyce felt having weapons like Green set the Warriors up for success with sophomore Braden Luedeker taking the snaps.
“It’s like the offensive line when they make a big block,” Boyce said. “They can make plays. It doesn’t always have to be a 40-yard bomb. I think [Luedeker] understands that.”
