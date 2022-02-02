Victoria West senior Dion Green, center, mock signs his National Letter of Intent to play football for Concordia University, St. Paul, next to his parents Myra Green, right, and Derryl Green, left, on Wednesday afternoon at Victoria West High School.
When Dion Green was 8 years old, his grandmother asked him a question.
“Do you want to play college football?” she asked, as the two sat by the pool in Florida.
Green said yes.
Two years later, Green and his family moved to Texas, and his dreams were set in motion. On Wednesday, the Victoria West standout fulfilled that dream, signing to play at Division II Concordia University-St. Paul in Minnesota.
National Signing Day: Doug Brooks and Tyler Bishop
National Signing Day: Doug Brooks and Tyler Bishop
“I had to be very patient during this process,” Green said. “I’m glad they came. I really like it. When I went up there, I got a connection with everybody fast. That’s how I knew it was a great place for me.”
Concordia-St. Paul reached out to Green late in the process.
His first contact with the coaching staff was in late January. They flew him up to St. Paul for an official visit two weeks ago.
Once on campus, Green fell in love with the atmosphere and campus in St. Paul.
“I hope he leaves with the mental and physical toughness, and a love for the game,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “I hope he understands, in the entirety of the process, that everything isn’t instant. It does take work and I think he’s proven that.”
The 6-foot-3 speedster grew into a jack-of-all-trades for West during his three-year varsity career.
Green amassed 1,603 yards receiving, 558 yards rushing and 33 total touchdowns in three years. He also racked up 88 total career tackles as a cornerback and safety.
He picked up 877 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving in 2021. He added 553 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing, as well as 29 tackles to help West reach the Class 5A, Division I bi-district playoffs.
“He has a lot of heart,” Boyce said. “I think about the two or three positions he played on offense, and the three he played on defense. He was willing to do whatever helped the team.”
Whether it was at running back, receiver or defensive back, Green learned his fair share of lessons inside the lines.
He’s ready to lean on those lessons to become a playmaker for the Bears early in his career.
“It’ll help me grow faster,” Green said. “I want to leave my legacy and get my degree.”
Zeplin signs to Blinn baseball
Blane Zeplin, a 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher for West, signed his letter of intent to play at Blinn College in Brenham.
Zeplin was introduced to Blinn when he was able to attend a camp hosted by Blinn coach Harvey McIntyre. Zeplin was offered shortly after.
“I went up there for a visit like a week later,” Zeplin said. “I just loved the competitiveness. He wants to win really badly and that’s what I want to do.”
First-year head coach Austin Molinaro learned he can quickly count on Zeplin as his senior ace.
“It makes life easier not having to start a culture and build something from scratch,” Molinaro said. “A lot of kids already know who the guy in the room is. So they kinda hopped in line once Blane bought in.”
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.