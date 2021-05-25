Victoria West junior centerfielder Sydney Harvey was named the District 29-5A Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021 high school softball season.
Harvey helped anchor a defense that limited opponents to four runs per game as the Warriors went 24-7-1, earning a share of the district title and advancing to the Class 5A, regional semifinals for the first time in school history.
Pitcher Alexis James, outfielder Zaria Brigham, second baseman Daizie Fuentez, shortstop Katarina Zarate and catcher Grace Weiler from West were named first team all-district. Weiler was selected as a flex player.
Pitcher Marisa Rosales, third baseman Christine Wenske and designated player Lilly Chavez were named second team all-district.
Josie Balderaz received honorable mention.
Chavez, Fuentez, Harvey, James, Rosales, Wenske, Weiler, Zarate, Maliea Huerta, Shandi Mumphord, Cassidy Zimmermann, Josie Balderaz and Sarah Balderaz were named academic all-district.
Victoria East outfielder Kelsey Perez and catcher Tal Evans were named second team all-district, while designated hitter Gabi Gomez received honorable mention.
Perez, Evans, Savannah Chavez, Brooke Escalona, Ava Gonzales, Madison Lemons, Brayndee Muncrief, Rylie Ramos and Mariah Steen were named academic all-district.
District champion Corpus Christi Carroll led all teams with 11 selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.