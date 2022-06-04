Victoria West’s Sydney Harvey and Katarina Zarate were honored with All-District superlatives in District 29-5A.
Harvey, a Texas State signee, was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year with Corpus Christi Carroll’s Kaetlyn Mendez. Zarate, who is set to attend McLennan Community College, was named Offensive Player of the Year.
Harvey hit .513 on the year and her performance in Game 2 of the area round series with Sharyland Pioneer helped the Warriors reach the regional semifinal for the second consecutive season.
Zarate led the offense for West this season with a team-high .539 average, an on-base percentage of .616, an OPS of 1.616, 53 RBIs and eight home runs.
Earning first team honors for West were Alexis James, Marisa Rosales, Daizie Fuentez and Jordan Janak.
Victoria East placed Kelsey Perez and Brooke Escalona on the first team.
Tal Evans, Brayndee Muncrief and Rylie Ramos earned second team honors for East
Zaria Brigham, Maliea Huerta and Lily Chavez were named to the second team for West.
