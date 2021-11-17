Victoria West seniors Sydney Harvey and Katarina Zarate have been teammates on the softball diamond since the sixth grade.
Spending hours and days together between practices and games has allowed the two to become best friends on and off the field. They were the lone freshmen on West’s varsity roster in 2018.
During that time, they both developed the same dream of playing college softball. On Wednesday at West, that dream was realized as Harvey and Zarate signed their National Letters of Intent to play at Texas State and McLennan College, respectively.
Given how much time the two spent working jointly towards this goal, it was only fitting they shared the moment together.
“It’s just so special,” said Zarate, an honorable mention all-state selection last year. “We went through it all. We were the only two freshmen on varsity. We’ve been through everything together. To make these dreams turn into reality, it’s really special.”
The two join Daizie Fuentez as the latest West players to sign to play college softball. Fuentez signed with Western Texas College on Nov. 8.
Harvey was a third team all-state selection following West’s 24-7-1 season that saw the Warriors reach the regional semifinals for the first time in program history. The centerfielder slashed .506 with 23 RBIs.
She didn’t draw attention from the Bobcats until the end of this past summer. Two weeks ago, Harvey took her official visit to San Marcos and she knew she was home.
“I’ve always loved Texas A&M and Texas State gave me that same feeling of home,” Harvey said. “Talking to the coaches, I know they’ll push me to be the best I can be. I’ve already talked to some of the girls in my recruiting class and it seems like they’re a big family.”
Zarate led the team in home runs last season with 14 to accompany a .500 average and 41 RBIs.
McLennan was one of the last teams to contact Zarate during her summer with her travel ball team. It came after a strenuous summer of recruiting.
“A lot of colleges reached out and McLennan was one of the last ones to reach out,” Zarate said. “It just felt like the right fit for my journey and what I want to do in the future.”
Both athletes acknowledged a sense of relief that their college future was set in stone. Now they’re setting their sights on another run in 2022.
In the eyes of West coach Jody Thompson, that awareness shows the maturity of the Warriors’ senior class.
“Their mindset, I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Thompson said. “If something’s wrong, they come to me and we fix it. Knowing they wanted to get this done and out of the way so there’s no distractions in their senior year shows a lot about them and their commitment to the team.”
