SEGUIN — It only took seconds for everything to change for Victoria West on Tuesday.
The Warriors took a 59-58 lead with 12 seconds remaining, and Leander Glenn called timeout trying to figure out how to attack the Warriors’ defense.
Two trips to the free throw line decided things, as Glenn got foul calls with four seconds left and one second left in which the Grizzlies tied things and then took the lead. A last-second half court heave from the Warriors fell short 61-59, and West’s season ended in the Class 5A regional semifinals.
“This group was just extremely special,” said senior guard Kevin Rankin. “I’ve grown with these guys and the new guys coming in. They’re going to be special, too. It was the best group I have ever been a part of.”
The first foul came with four seconds left in the game. Jaylen Thompson drove to the rim and drew a foul for two shots with four seconds left, making one of two free throws to tie things.
West called timeout and tried to inbound to midcourt, where they would have the chance to call another timeout and draw up a play, but TJ Chirebyn intercepted the inbound pass and drove to the basket, drawing another foul and then making both free throws to end things.
“It was just a heck of a way to lose something that they almost had,” said West head coach Pat Erskine. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. I can’t explain how proud I am of who they are. This group has come so far, and it just sucks that things ended the way they did.”
West struck first in the game on a Kevin Rankin layup, but Glenn took an early lead and used its length and athleticism to its advantage as they led 15-8.
Rankin again trimmed into the lead to start the second quarter on an old-fashioned three-point play, but four straight three’s from Glenn led to a 16-point lead, and foul trouble forced Rankin to the bench.
The Warriors battled back in Rankin’s absence though, and behind D’Andre Fillmore and Dion Green trimmed the lead by 10 points going into the half as West trailed 30-24.
“This team had no quit,” said senior point guard La’Trell Barfield. “We never got down on ourselves, never quit or gave up. It doesn’t matter the size of the other team or what we faced, we knew we were going to come back from it.”
West opened the third quarter with seven straight points to take the lead. Glenn battled back, but West held them off the entire quarter behind seven points from Omar Posada as the Warriors led 42-40.
Glenn took the lead in the fourth but Rankin kept scoring and West once again took the lead at 55-53. Two threes from Glenn gave them the lead but four straight free throws from Rankin gave the Warriors the lead with 12 seconds left before Glenn got their two different chances at the line to win it.
“The love this group had for each other is what made them so special,” Erskine said. “That love they had and how they wanted to fight for each other made them easy to coach. When kids love each other like that, they just keep going.”
The Warriors will graduate eight seniors, including Rankin, Barfield and Posada.
“That bond between us will never be broken,” Rankin said. “We went from winning a district title as freshman to 1-15 our sophomore year to where we our now. It’s been a hell of a journey and I love each and every one of those guys.”
Rankin believes that the team will continue to be special going into next year.
“If I had to tell those guys one thing, it would be what you give is what you get,” Rankin said. “And I know they’re going to put in what they need to.”
Class 5A Regional Semifinal
Leander Glenn 61, Victoria West 59
Points: (W) Kevin Rankin 22, Omar Posada 17, Jadyn Smith 10, Dion Green 4, D’Andre Fillmore 4, La’Trell Barfield 2; (G) Jaylen Thompson 19, RJ Scarlett 18, Trae Leak 8, TJ Chirebyn 7, Robbie Marshall 6, Matthew Turner 3;
3-Pointers: Leak 2, Marshall 2, Posada 2, Rankin; Halftime: Glenn 30-24
