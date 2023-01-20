Jackson Hodge was always going to be Victoria West’s go-to player even if his selfless nature told him otherwise.
Hodge, a senior forward, spent the 2021-2022 season creating opportunities in the lane for Jadyn Smith and Darrian Lacy.
After their graduation, setting the team’s pace fell on the shoulders of the Warriors’ 6-foot-3 big man.
“I think it’s a hard role for Jackson to take on because he’s a very selfless kid. He wants team-first,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “In the offseason and really over the last month even more, we tell Jackson when he’s aggressive, we’re a better team.”
“My coaches told me they saw more in me. They believed in me,” Hodge said. “So it was up to me to just go do it. They kept pushing me and believing in me. They put me in the right spots to be successful and my teammates also believed in me.”
“I just wanted to do whatever I could to help the team the most,” he said. “I feel like me impacting on the boards and in the paint will help my team win and that’s all I’m really trying to do.”
McDonald told Hodge his form over the last five games is what the staff expected of him.
“That’s what we told him at the beginning of the year he needed to average because he has the capability,” McDonald said. “It’s just important he’s doing that because that’s his role. And truthfully, he passes the ball just about as well as anybody on our team, as well. As he gets more aggressive, you’re going to see his assist numbers start to rise because people will have to key on him and he’s willing to make the right play.”
With Tuesday’s win, West’s playoff hopes remain alive and Hodge is hopeful his performance can spark a winning streak for the Warriors.
“I’m glad I’m playing the way I am,” Hodge said, “but I’m just glad to help my team whatever way I can to just help us succeed and get wins.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.