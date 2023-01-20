Jackson Hodge was always going to be Victoria West’s go-to player even if his selfless nature told him otherwise.

Hodge, a senior forward, spent the 2021-2022 season creating opportunities in the lane for Jadyn Smith and Darrian Lacy.

After their graduation, setting the team’s pace fell on the shoulders of the Warriors’ 6-foot-3 big man.

“I think it’s a hard role for Jackson to take on because he’s a very selfless kid. He wants team-first,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “In the offseason and really over the last month even more, we tell Jackson when he’s aggressive, we’re a better team.”

Hodge has lived up to that role over the last five games, delivering double figure scoring in each and a double-double in four of the last five.

“I knew my role was going to be bigger this year,” Hodge said. “I just had to step up and become a leader for the younger guys and just stay focused at all times so I can set a good example for them.”

He credits the coaching staff for driving home the belief in himself which has been on display over the last five games.

“My coaches told me they saw more in me. They believed in me,” Hodge said. “So it was up to me to just go do it. They kept pushing me and believing in me. They put me in the right spots to be successful and my teammates also believed in me.”

With 19 points and 12 rebounds, Hodge helped the Warriors snap a five-game skid and pick up their first district win with a 65-41 victory over Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday.

“I just wanted to do whatever I could to help the team the most,” he said. “I feel like me impacting on the boards and in the paint will help my team win and that’s all I’m really trying to do.”

McDonald told Hodge his form over the last five games is what the staff expected of him.

“That’s what we told him at the beginning of the year he needed to average because he has the capability,” McDonald said. “It’s just important he’s doing that because that’s his role. And truthfully, he passes the ball just about as well as anybody on our team, as well. As he gets more aggressive, you’re going to see his assist numbers start to rise because people will have to key on him and he’s willing to make the right play.”

With Tuesday’s win, West’s playoff hopes remain alive and Hodge is hopeful his performance can spark a winning streak for the Warriors.

“I’m glad I’m playing the way I am,” Hodge said, “but I’m just glad to help my team whatever way I can to just help us succeed and get wins.”