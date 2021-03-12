The annual crosstown rivalry game was a matchup of two teams trending in opposite directions.
Victoria West had a dominant 19-4 win over Corpus Christi King on Tuesday, while Victoria East had lost 10-0 to Flour Bluff.
Friday’s District 29-5A matchup ended up being a pitching duel as West’s Alexis James and East’s Kailyn Salas kept things close till the later innings.
In the end it was West that pulled away late, taking the 6-1 victory and staying perfect in district play.
“It’s very exciting,” James said. “It gives us a lot of confidence going into our next round of games. We’ve got to have that mindset that we’re the better team and have a lot of confidence in ourselves. Believe in ourselves.”
James took the win after pitching a complete game over seven innings, giving up one run, four hits, walking two and striking out seven.
West struck in the top of the first with back-to-back two-out doubles from Christine Wenske and Katarina Zarate, the latter scoring Wenske for the Warriors’ first run of the night.
West scored again in the second inning with a fielder’s choice RBI from Zaria Brigham to lead 2-0 early.
East answered in the bottom of the second. Madison Lemons reached third base on a throwing error by James and scored off a Savannah Chavez single for East’s first run of the night.
After giving up the pair of runs early, Salas held her own against James. Between the third and the fifth, Salas kept it a two-run game after striking out one and holding West to one run.
I’m very hard on myself, so coming into this game I was very positive and trying to keep my teammates up,” Salas said. “I kinda set myself at a higher standard because I had knee surgery this past summer, and it’s been a really rough year for me. But I was ready to win, I came in with a winning mindset and put it in God’s hands.”
West eventually broke through in the fifth with Zarate’s second RBI double, but in the sixth the Warriors strengthened their lead.
Brigham had an RBI single, and Marisa Rosales hit a two-run RBI double to give West a 6-1 lead after six.
“When we have a runner on, that’s when we need a base hit, and we talk a lot about having the confidence to get that base hit,” said West head coach Jody Thompson. “This late in the game we got to see her two or three times pitch so it kinda helped us see the ball better and a couple hits up the middle helped us.”
Salas finished pitching a complete gave, giving up six runs on 14 hits, striking out two and walking one over seven innings.
East had a chance to cut in the deficit in the top of the sixth with Tal Evans and Brooke Escalona at second and third, but James struck out Gabi Gomez and Maggie Lemons to preserve the five-run lead.
“I would say most people didn’t expect us to hang with them at all,” said East head coach Melissa Buck. “But we knew if we came out, if we had fun, if we relaxed a little bit we could stick with them. They’re scoring 15, 20 runs on people, so only giving up multiple runs in one inning is nothing to hand our heads about.”
West moves on to play Gregory-Portland at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex. East plays at Corpus Christi King at noon Saturday.
District 29-5A
Victoria West 6, Victoria East 1
West 110 013 0 — 6 14 1
East 010 000 0 — 1 4 0
W: Alexis James; L: Kailyn Salas
Highlights: (W) Sydney Harvey 1-for-4, R, 2B; Marisa Rosales 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B, BB; Christine Wenske 1-for-4, R 2B; Katarina Zarate 4-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 2B; Maliea Huerta 2-for-4, 2 R; Daizie Fuentez 3-for-4; Lilly Chavez 1-for-1, R; Zaria Brigham 1-for-3, 2 RBI, R; (E) Kelsey Perez 1-for-3, BB; Brooke Escalona 1-for-2, BB; Tal Evans 1-for-3, 2B; Madison Lemons 0-for-3, R; Savannah Chavez 1-for-2, RBI
Records: Victoria West 8-2-1, 3-0; Victoria East 5-11, 0-4
