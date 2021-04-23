Victoria West junior Jaydn Rangel was named the District 29-5A co-Offensive MVP for the 2021 soccer season.
Rangel scored the game winning goal in West's 1-0 victory over Laredo Martin in the Class 5A, bi-district round, giving West its first playoff win since 2015.
Juniors Kassandra Persinger and Anneliese Covarrubias and sophomore Skylar Shaffer were named first team all-district.
Senior Vanessa Oubre, sophomore Cami Patek and freshman Nadia Rodriguez were named to the second team. Seniors Kanella Cohen and Kailee Marques and sophomore Sofia Verastequi received honorable mention.
For the East girls, seniors Kirsten Ysaguirre and April Aguirre were named first team all-district.
Senior Isabella Martinez and junior Emma Seiler were named to the second team. Sophomores Bella Roth, Hailey Bast and Zoe Bast and freshman Caroline Breaux received honorable mention.
The Academic All-District selections from West were Kassandra Persinger, Areli Samano, Cami Patek, Annelise Covarrubias, Jaydn Rangel, Kailee Marques, Kailee Marques, Vanessa Oubre, Viridiana Segura, Amelia Gaccetta, Cleo Prejean, Skylar Shaffer and Kanella Cohen.
The selections from East were April Aguirre, Isabella Martinez, Jasmin Caltzonzin, Jazmine Ovalle, Caroline Breaux, Kirsten Ysaguirre, Yaritza Avila, Aleah White, Morgan O'Neill, Bella Roth and Emma Seiler.
