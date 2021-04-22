Victoria West’s Wyatt Klekar came up three strokes short of an appearance in the Class 5A state tournament.
The Warriors senior shot an 84 on the first day of the tournament but improved that to a 78 on the second day to finish with a total of 162, finishing tied for fourth among players that did not qualify for state as part of a team.
West’s Jared Lofland shot 90 on both days of the tournament to end with a total of 180, Caleb Reinecke shot a 92 and 94 for a 186 total, Jayden Schilling shot a 29 and 108 for a 200 total and Wade Patek shot a 112 and 106 for a 218 total.
The Warriors finished seventh as a team, with a 726 total over the course of both days.
Boerne Champion came in first as a team with a 634 total while Ty Roberts from Canyon won the individual title, shooting a 70 and 78 for a 148 total.
