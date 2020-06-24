It took Noah Martinez until last year to find his calling.
Martinez spent his time at Victoria West as a multisport athlete, but after making it to the Class 5A powerlifting state tournament and placing 13th as a junior, he dedicated himself to becoming a college athlete.
That hard work paid off Wednesday, as Martinez signed with National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Midland University in Freemont, Neb.
“It’s just a dream come true,” Martinez said. “I’ve been working my butt off since last summer, getting in the gym every day. To actually reach this goal is amazing, I’m speechless to be honest.”
Martinez’s senior year was supposed to be his shining moment. Throughout the season, he was ranked a top two powerlifter in the state.
He won three best lifter awards this year at the Calhoun, St. Joseph and Victoria West tournaments, his top weight total was 1,640 pounds heading into the regional tournament.
But then spring sports were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic before he could finish his season.
“It was pretty disappointing,” Martinez said. “The day before regionals my coach came in and told me that it might not happen, and it was pretty devastating. I wanted to go out there and break some records, but honestly it impacted me in a positive way. It’s motivated me and made me want to work harder, I want to prove myself.”
Martinez spent his time at home during quarantine working out and trying to improve every day. He has a home gym and wanted to make the most of having extra time.
“That’s just who he is,” said West athletic director Courtney Boyce, who coached Martinez for three years on the football team. “He works very hard and is someone who is extremely dedicated. He’s done a great job, and I think anything he puts his mind to he can accomplish.”
Boyce said Martinez has grown a tremendous amount from a sophomore to a senior.
“You could see how he pushed himself every single day,” he said. “He continually worked on his craft and bettered his technique and by this year he was very good technically, and I think that only can come from hard work.”
One reason Martinez picked Midland University was past lifters that improved at the school.
“The athletes that have been there have all had their numbers grow so much,” Martinez said. “There’s so many outstanding lifters that are just great there, and I want to push myself against them.”
When he gets to campus in the fall, Martinez has high expectations for himself.
“It’s a different level and that motivates me,” he said. “I’m going to work my butt off to try and become as good as I can be and stay on top of my grades; those are the only things I’m focused on.”
