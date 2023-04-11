Victoria West senior Laney Meyer and sophomore McKenna Spencer are heading into the UIL Region IV tournament this week in Corpus Christi.
Meyer and Spencer qualified for the regional tournament, which will be held April 12-13, following their victory over Flour Bluff’s pairing in the semifinals of the district championships.
Meyer and Spencer had lost twice to that team during the spring season, but got the job done when it mattered most.
“I was so happy because it is my senior year,” Meyer said about winning the semifinal match. “I was scared to go out on the court and lose so I put my heart out there and just left it all out on the court and we won.”
Upon winning the final point and securing the match there was only one way that Spencer could describe what was happening as the two celebrated together.
“It was pure adrenaline,” Spencer said. “Pure excitement and happiness, it was just go, go, go, there was no stopping until we won that match.”
Meyer and Spencer have played together for the last two seasons and have developed a strong relationship on and off the court.
Now, as they enter their final matches together, with Meyer graduating later this year, Spencer feels a responsibility to do everything she can to keep her partner’s season and high school career alive.
“In these matches I tell myself that I have to give everything I got because if I don’t this could be her last one,” Spencer said. “Putting forth that energy for her and just trying to be there for her and be my best has been amazing.”
It’s not just the strong partnership the two have with one another, but also the bond shared throughout the team that they believe has powered them to the regional tournament this season.
“I think the team this year has really motivated me, this year we’re really a family,” Meyer said. “Everyone’s friends with each other, everyone loves each other, it’s just family honestly and there’s more motivation there.”
Even as Meyer and Spencer enter unfamiliar territory against new opponents there will be a little bit of comfortability when the regional tournament begins.
The region IV tournament takes place at the H-E-B Tennis Center in Corpus Christi, the same place where they competed for the district championship and have played numerous matches over the course of their high school tennis careers.
“We’re going to be nervous but we’re on our home court, it’s what we’re used to,” Spencer said. “We’re used to everything and we’re going to give it our best effort and go for state.”
Even as partners on the court, Meyer and Spencer know they are at very different points in their tennis journey. Meyer is writing the final chapters of her high school career, while Spencer is just beginning a promising run for the Warriors.
Meyer has her eyes set on the state tournament later this month, and is focused on winning every point and every match in the regional tournament as she plays her final matches with the Warriors.