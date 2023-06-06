On the football field, you can typically find Victoria West running back Kamauri Montgomery running in between the tackles.

Tuesday, in West's first 7on7 period this summer, it was Montgomery who shined, but this time as a pass catcher.

Montgomery was the go-to guy on the West black team’s final drive of the evening against Goliad when they were down 6-0, catching three passes including a touchdown to secure a win. Montgomery also made a highly contested catch for a touchdown against the West white team.

“He’s worked on his ability to catch out of the backfield and run routes from the side,” West head coach Courtney Boyce said. “He’s voted the captain of this football team and he means a great deal to this team and the team means a great deal to him.”

Montgomery helped lead the West black team to an unbeaten day, defeating Karnes City, Industrial, the West white team and Goliad.

“It feels good to be out there, I got a couple catches, I’m proud of what we did out there,” Montgomery said. “It makes me feel good that they were going to me because it makes me feel like they know they can count on me.”

7on7 has increased importance for the Warriors this summer, as they look to get quarterback Camden Repper more work with a new look receiving core.

While Montgomery emerged as a go-to weapon on Tuesday, he was not the only player who made a splash.

“It’s been really good out here, you know we’re having fun,” Montgomery said. “We’re having fun, building chemistry and putting in work.”

Tyler Gantt made a diving catch in the end zone against Industrial and Zorian Barfield had multiple touchdowns on the evening, consistently getting open down the field operating as a deep threat.

Jenesis Jeffries had a touchdown catch as well, diving into the end zone, as well as an interception when playing safety.

“It’s important for these guys to get some reps against other players, against other teams,” Boyce said “It’s good for these guys to work on making tough catches because on Friday nights they’re going to be covered and they’re going to have to make a play.”

While the offense, led by Repper and Montgomery, did its part, the defense more than held up its end of things. In an arena that is heavily weighted towards the offense, the West defense allowed just two touchdowns across the four games and had three interceptions.

“Today what I noticed from the defense was a continued effort to communicate with one another and not assume anything,” Boyce said. “If something didn’t go right just make sure to pat them on the back and I think staying positive is so important on defense.”

Boyce hopes to see the Warriors build on Tuesday’s performance on June 13, when they will be out on the field again for another 7on7 session at Memorial Stadium.