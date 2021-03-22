Victoria West practice
Buy Now

Victoria West offensive coordinator Gage Perry watches Blake Buzzell throw a pass during a practice at Memorial Stadium on Sept 22.

 By Tyler Tyre | ttyre@vicad.com

Victoria West offensive coordinator Gage Perry has been announced as the new Athletic Diriector and head football coach at Robstown.

His hiring was approved during a special called meeting by the Robstown School Board on Monday night.

Perry will take over a team that went 1-7 last season and 1-3 in District 16-4A, Division II.

Perry served as the offensive coordinator at Victoria West for one season, he has served as Corpus Christi Millers' passing game coordinator and Pasadena Memorial's offensive coordinator before joining the Warriors.

Perry directed an offense that averaged 45 points per game and over 200 passing yards per game at West.

Recommended For You


Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.