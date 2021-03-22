Victoria West offensive coordinator Gage Perry has been announced as the new Athletic Diriector and head football coach at Robstown.
His hiring was approved during a special called meeting by the Robstown School Board on Monday night.
Perry will take over a team that went 1-7 last season and 1-3 in District 16-4A, Division II.
Perry served as the offensive coordinator at Victoria West for one season, he has served as Corpus Christi Millers' passing game coordinator and Pasadena Memorial's offensive coordinator before joining the Warriors.
Perry directed an offense that averaged 45 points per game and over 200 passing yards per game at West.
