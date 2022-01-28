Three games into District 29-5A, Victoria West has been on a run.
The Warriors scored 23 combined goals in victories over Corpus Christi Moody (11-0) and Corpus Christi Carroll (12-0), and the streak continued in Friday’s crosstown rivalry game against Victoria East.
Behind a six-goal performance from senior Jaydn Rangel, West earned a 7-0 shutout over the Lady Titans to stay undefeated in district play.
“Feels amazing,” Rangel said. “Senior year really pumped me up a lot more. I was like ‘We’re beating East, not gonna lose my senior year.’ I just felt more hype this year. It was a lot more intense. I actually was nervous in the first half, but then that second half kicked in and I just got out the nerves.”
East (1-10-1, 1-2-1) had a mix of results through its first three district games with a win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, a tie to Corpus Christi King and a loss to Gregory-Portland.
But while West (5-2-0, 3-0-0) controlled most of the first half, East found moments to counterattack with runs from junior Bella Roth and sophomore Caroline Breaux.
Senior goalkeeper Emma Seiler kept the Lady Titans in the game with 26 saves on the night.
“We were connecting our passes, we were being aggressive and fighting hard,” Roth said. “We were just connecting our passes and we had a lot of energy coming in and there were no goals yet so we really wanted to get up 1-0.”
The difference in the first half was a handball by East junior Yaritza Avila, resulting in a penalty kick for the Warriors that Rangel converted into her first goal of the night.
West went into halftime up 1-0.
“We were like, it should be a lot more than this, we’ve controlled most of the game,” Rangel said. “We just had to find the back of the net and we ended up doing that in the second half.”
East got off a pair of shots from Breaux and junior Evelyn Garcia to open the second half, but the ball all but never touched the Lady Titans’ half in the final 25 minutes.
Rangel scored five goals in the second half, scoring in the 55th, 60th, 74th, 78th and 80th minutes to secure a double hat trick and wrap up the victory for the Warriors
“I think we were just like ‘Keep pushing. I know it’s cold out here and I know it hurts,’ but we knew what we could do,” said West senior Anneliese Covarrubias. “We knew what we were capable of and I think we just really needed to showcase that.”
West junior Skylar Shaffer added a goal in the 72nd minute to wrap up the Warriors’ scoring, but their defensive midfield never allowed East to mount a comeback once the scoring started.
East sophomore Madison Pena and Seiler both received yellow cards in the second half. Senior Trinity Morris replaced Seiler following the yellow card and West scored three goals off her.
West has now won three straight over East.
”We played with what we had, we had players quarantining with COVID and we had very few subs,” Garcia said. “It’s really hard to play with things like that but I’m really proud of our girls and I think we did our best with what we had.”
The mindset now for West is to keep pushing as the Warriors continue to grow as a team.
“Almost double-digit goals in three games so far,” Rangel said. “We know what we can do, we know the team that we have. We can build up from there. Really just our chemistry is building up so we’re going good.”
