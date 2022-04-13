Victoria West’s Jaydn Rangel and East’s Juan Rojas Jr. were named Offensive MVPs as the All-District 29-5A honors were announced this week.
Rangel, a senior, was West’s top goal scorer and she helped the Warriors advance to the regional quarterfinals before falling to McAllen.
Rojas helped the Titans make yet another playoff berth before falling in the bi-district round. He shared offensive MVP honors with Corpus Christi Ray’s Layton Carpenter.
East senior goalkeeper Emma Seiler was named Goalkeeper of the Year.
On the girls side, West’s Angela Covarrubias, Kassandra Persinger, Kenedy Blough and Cami Patek were honored on the first team. Covarrubias and Persinger are seniors.
Patek scored the late winner to send West to its historic regional quarterfinal match.
Isabella Roth, Evelyn Garcia and Yaritza Avila were first team selections for East.
West’s Skylar Shaffer, Camila Salazar and Briana Barnett were second team selections.
East’s Madison Pena, Zoe Bast and Caroline Breaux were honored on the second team as well.
For the boys, East’s Gustavo Zamora, Santiago Villafranco, Caden Allen and Nicholas Alfaro were named to the first team.
West’s Fernando Rojas, Brandon Garay and Armando Rojas were first team selections.
Jeremy Jenkins, Grant Biles and Andres Pous were second team honorees for the Titans.
West’s Justis Trenck, Mateo Lauper and Trevor Seerden made the second team for West.
