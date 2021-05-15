Kevin Rankin had a historic season at Victoria West.
Rankin, who was named last year’s Victoria Advocate All-Area Basketball Offensive Player of the Year, averaged 21.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
The senior guard led the Warriors to their first district championship, first regional semifinal appearance, was named District 29-5A MVP and earned Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-state honors.
He will end his high school career as the Most Valuable Player on the 2020-2021 Victoria Advocate All-Area Basketball Team.
Q: This year’s team won the first district title went further than any West team in history, what was it like to be a part of that?
A: It was a great season, I couldn’t ask for a better team and the way that I grew up with a lot of those guys all the way since middle school it was a great journey.
Q: This team dealt with a COVID issue and then dealt with the winter storm directly following that. How did you overcome that?
A: Coach always taught us how to fight through adversity, when our point guard La’Trell (Barfield) went out, we had to hold it down for him and we just kept fighting. We knew we had to do that for him.
Q: From winning one game in district as a sophomore to leading this team to the regional semifinals, what was that journey like?
A: It was frustrating when we were losing, we had our bumps in the road but we were able to keep it together and become a great team. It’s easier to do that when all of us are friends and are real close and that’s how we were. There wasn’t a lot of arguing and we all loved each other.
Q: What kind of an impact have Pat Erskine, Cody McDonald and DeAndre Holmes had on you?
A: All of those guys have had such a big impact on me, ever since sophomore year and especially coach Holmes. Ever since freshman year we have all looked up to him and he’s taught all of us so much. I’m really glad he stayed with us through all four years. I have a really close relationship with Coach McDonald and Erskine and even though we butted heads when I was younger, now we are close like family.
Q: You plan on going to a prep school for a year before signing to a college, what went into making that decision?
A: I’ve been working out with this prep school throughout my high school career and I just have a family bond with them. I trust them to get me prepared for the next level and give me more time and more opportunities.
Q: What basketball player do you try to emulate the most?
A: I’ve always been a scorer, but now going into college I don’t want to change my playstyle, but I know I need to add to my game. I love watching guys like Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul. The way Kyrie scores the ball with ease and can score from all three levels and then I love the playmaking and leadership skills of Chris Paul.
