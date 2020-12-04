Victoria West’s Erin Reynolds was named District 29-5A’s blocker of the year in this seasons all-district awards.
The middle blocker helped lead the Warriors to a regional quarterfinal appearance in her senior season.
Joining her on the player of the year awards was Leah Gonzales, who was named co-setter of the year in the district.
West’s Rachel Goodwine, Sawyer Broughton and Madyson Dybala were named first team all-district.
West’s Abigail Schley and East’s Trinity Morris were named to the district’s second team. East’s Hayden Ramirez, Devanie Armstrong and Ahani Sugaki and West’s Aliana Rojas, Kanella Cohen and Caroline Cohen earned honorable mentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.