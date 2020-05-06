Victoria West senior EJ Rodriguez had been looking for a college home throughout his senior year of high school.
He wanted to make sure he found a university that felt like home.
Rodriguez found just that in Division III Concordia University, where he signed to play baseball.
“When I visited the campus, I knew it would be a good fit,” Rodriguez said. “I just fell in love with it. The atmosphere was great, and it’s nice and small and not overwhelming.”
Rodriguez, who signed his letter of intent last Friday, said the coaching staff at Concordia played a big part in his decision.
“The coaches there were so genuine,” Rodriguez said. “I really think they will help guide me further in my baseball career.”
One coach who stood out was Concordia head coach Tommy Boggs.
Boggs played in MLB for nine seasons as a pitcher with the Texas Rangers. Rodriguez can’t wait to be coached by the former big-leaguer.
“It’s just fun,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a new coaching style and a new way for me to learn. Coach Alvarado and the coaches at West have helped me out a lot over the past four years, and now I’ll have a chance to play under someone with a whole bunch of experience. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Staying close to home was also a big part of his decision to go to Concordia in Austin.
“I didn’t want to be too far away,” Rodriguez said. “If I get homesick, I know it’s just a short drive away and it wont be far, that was important for me.”
Manuel Alvarado, Victoria West’s head baseball coach said Rodriguez had shown tremendous growth.
“He was such a raw player when he came to us, Alvarado said. “Watching him develop over the past few years has been a blessing. He has put in all the work to continue to get better everyday, and it made a difference. Especially last year when he had an opportunity to step in and play first base. He took the job and ran with it. He does exactly what he is supposed to do and is very coachable.”
Rodriguez’s intangibles will help him at the collegiate level.
“He’s a hard worker, a good person and a good teammate,” Alvarado said. “And he also is a great athlete and a good leader both on and off the field.”
Playing college baseball had been a lifelong dream for Rodriguez.
Knowing that his hard work paid off was a relief.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to push to the next level. That’s what I’ve done my whole life, and I wanted to keep that going. It’s been a dream to keep going past high school. To have that accomplished is everything I could have imagined.”
Rodriguez also has big aspirations in the classroom as well.
“My biggest goal is to graduate with a degree in kinesiology,” he said. “That’s my biggest priority. I also want to make sure I use my time there to build new relationships, make new friends and get a head start on adult life.”
