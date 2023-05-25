Victoria West soccer standouts Sofia Verastequi and twin brothers Armando and Fernando Rojas committed to play soccer at the next level Wednesday at Victoria West gymnasium.
Armando and Fernando Rojas have been essentially attached at the hip since they were born and have been in school and playing soccer together their entire lives.
On Thursday, when the two committed to their schools, all of that is now certain to change. Fernando will be continuing his soccer career at Wiley College in Marshall while Armando will be heading to Northeast College in Mount Pleasant this Fall.
“At first we wanted to play together,” Armando Rojas said. “But we had different goals, different expectations and what we wanted was just different.”
The Rojas twins were central figures in this year's Victoria West team that finished second in District 29-5A and reached the second round of the playoffs.
Now the two of them embark on a new challenge that will see them compete independent of one another rather than side by side.
It’s something that each brother admits will be a different challenge and their parents will still have to get used to the idea of their twins not playing on the same team.
“It was hard because we’ve always played together and that was the idea, but it just didn’t work out,” Fernando Rojas said. "My mom was pretty bummed about that at first, but at the end of the day she’s happy we’re both going to be getting an education.”
Also committing to Northeast College’s women’s soccer team is former Victoria West standout Sofia Verastequi.
Verastequi was a key member of the Warrior attack last season as they made the postseason and reached the area round of the playoffs. She was also a member of the 2022 team that reached the regional quarterfinals.
Verastequi started her recruiting process late and she was in contact with several schools until the very end, but she believes Northeast is a special place, one where she is going to succeed.
“I visited different campuses and schools and something was just missing,” Verastequi said. “After visiting Northeast it just felt right to me and after talking with the coach I knew it was right for me.”