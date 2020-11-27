The Victoria West seniors had a bond this year.
With seven seniors on the team, they wanted to keep the season going as long as possible.
“This group meant so much,” said senior outside hitter Rachel Goodwine. “We’ve been together since sixth grade, and we’ve been best friends since before we could remember. Growing up with them and going through the levels together, I think gave a really strong connection on the team that I think really helped us connect better.”
The Warriors faced District 29-5A foe Flour Bluff in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals Friday in Woodsboro. But West couldn’t keep their season going, as it lost to the Hornets for the third time this season, in three sets: 25-15, 25-20, 25-19.
“I know that we lost but we fought,” said senior middle blocker Erin Reynolds. “It just shows how passionate we are about what we do and how much we didn’t want to lose or give up.”
West kept things close in the first set until Flour Bluff pulled away by going on runs of four straight points twice.
The Warriors held the lead multiple times in the second set, but the Hornets were able to respond and closed out the set with four straight points. West kept things close and got within 18-17 in the third set, but Flour Bluff again pulled away late in the set to end the Warriors season.
“It’s pretty amazing to see how much they’ve grown,” said West head coach Alysia Hill. “Every player grows and matures, but this group has really become some amazing young women. When you see these girls grow like that and see how they’ve put others before themselves and come out everyday working so hard, it’s amazing to see. It’s humbling, and I couldn’t be prouder I am of them. They’re great kids, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”
The Warriors won playoff games over Mission Veterans Memorial and McAllen Nikki Rowe as a four seed before losing in the regional quarterfinals for the second straight season.
“We really felt we had a lot to prove because we feel like we’re a lot better team that an fourth seed,” Reynolds said. “Hopefully, we we’re able to do that.”
Both Reynolds and Goodwine will still be taking the volleyball course in the second semester of the school year and teaching what they know to the younger players.
“If I had to tell them one thing, it would be just not stop and not give up,” Goodwine said. “There’s some things that suck, but you just have to keep going and pushing.”
Flour Bluff 3, Victoria West 0
Flour Bluff: 25 25 25
West: 15 20 19
Highlights: (W) Leah Gonzales 1 kill, 15 digs, 29 assists; Aliana Rojas 8 digs, 1 ace; Madyson Dybala 12 digs, 2 assists; Sawyer Broughton 11 kills, 3 digs; Abigail Schley 11 digs; Rachel Goodwine 7 kills, 15 digs, 1 ace; Erin Reynolds 9 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist; Kanella Cohen 2 kills, 3 digs; Kayden Clemons 1 assist.
Record: West- 14-6
