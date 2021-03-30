CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria West knew it would be in for a tough task going up against McAllen High on Tuesday.
The Warriors came into the matchup fresh off a 1-0 victory over Laredo Martin in the bi-district round of the playoffs but were up against the No. 4 team in the state in the Lady Bulldogs.
"McAllen is just a special team," said West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg. "They work together so well. They're constantly moving and are so hard to track. They know how to apply pressure, and they're very good in front of goal."
McAllen scored four first-half goals on its way to defeating the Warriors 7-1 in the area round at the Cabaniss East Field, ending the Warriors' season in its furthest playoff appearance since 2015.
"Even though this game tonight didn't go how we wanted it to, it still felt really good because we set goals, and we were able to accomplish them this year," said West senior Vanessa Oubre. "That's all we could ask for at the end of the day, and I'm just really happy I was able to play with this group of girls."
Victoria West was on the defensive from the beginning, and McAllen had the breakthrough in the 15th minute. The Lady Bulldogs added a second less than a minute later and more in the 32nd and 34th minute.
The Warriors were finally able to answer back off the kickoff in the 34th minute. After a jumble in the box, the ball fell to Jadyn Rangel who struck it first time from 25-yards out to make things 4-1, which would be the scoreline going into halftime.
"Those seniors always taught me to never give up and I knew we couldn't do that tonight," Rangel said. "They always brought 100% even on hard days and long practices and they would always smiling and would bring us up if we had a bad day. They just brought happiness to the team and really kept us all together."
McAllen didn't relent in the second half, but the Warriors fought until the end.
The Warriors will graduate four defenders this year in Oubre, Kailee Marques, Kanella Cohen and Kaylin Alarcon.
"They're all great examples for the rest of the girls," King said. "It's going to be so hard to lose them. They're all defenders as well, so we are going to have a lot to work on. There's going to be a lot of change next year, and it's just going to be really tough to see them go."
Despite the loss, Oubre knows she will look back fondly on her senior season.
"We accomplished everything we set out to this year," Oubre said. "I had never been past the first round of the playoffs, and we did that. I had never been on a team that finished better than fourth, and we did that, and we beat East twice. It was a really exciting year, and I'm really happy for it."
