Despite baseball season grinding to a halt, Bryce Sitka has been busy.
The Victoria West senior center fielder was taking his time on deciding where he wanted to play in college.
Earlier this week, Sitka made his choice, committing to NJCAA Paris Junior College.
“It’s a place where I feel I can get exposure,” Sitka said. “I want to go in there and hopefully get a chance to play and do well. With a four-year school, I probably would have had to sit behind a couple of guys, but this will hopefully give me the opportunity to earn a spot and get on the field a lot faster.”
Sitka, a Texas Sports Writers Association All-State safety in football, had to choose which sport he wanted to play.
He felt Division I gave him more opportunity in baseball rather than football did. He also said that the academic scholarships he received for baseball were better than those he was offered in football.
Sitka was drawn to the Dragons’ program because of how the coaching staff is able to help players reach their goals.
“There’s a lot of players that they promote to the next level,” Sitka said. “My ultimate goal is to spend a year or two here and improve — and make it to a Division I program. They do a really good job of doing that with players.
“I also have a friend on my summer baseball team that is going to Paris as well, and that helps,” he added. “The coaching also seems a really great guy, and it felt like a good place that I could call home for a year or two.”
Manny Alvarado, the head baseball coach at West, has coached Sitka over the past three seasons and has seen his progression through the years.
“Maturity wise, he has grown a lot and he’s become a leader in the clubhouse,” Alvarado said. “Physically, he’s gotten a lot stronger and faster. He’s put in the work to become an overall baseball player, and not a guy that just does one or two things.”
Alvarado doesn’t have any doubts that Sitka will be successful at the next level.
“With the type of competitor Bryce is and the way he works, I think he will be able to step right in,” Alvarado said. “It’s going to take a little adjustment period because the game is faster. But I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t go up there and do the same things he’s doing down here. I think he’ll adjust just fine.”
Alvarado thought Paris was a perfect situation for Sitka to go to college and said that he would have more of an opportunity to develop than he would at a four-year school.
Sitka’s focus, though, is still on his final high school season. He hopes the situation improves enough to where the UIL will allow for spring sports to continue.
After that, Sitka plans to play in a summer league and continue preparing for when he gets to Paris in the fall.
“I just want to be ready,” Sitka said. “I’ve been going and working out pretty much every day at Vendetta Sports Headquarters. I just want to stay in shape and be able to get right back on the field when it’s time.”
Sitka knows how lucky he is to have the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level. He’s grateful that he doesn’t have to play the waiting game like some seniors are.
“I’m just excited to be able to go somewhere and have a scholarship,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of people right now who don’t have a chance to get noticed with everything going on. I’m just glad that this came around, and I’m able to have that peace of mind.”
