Jadyn Smith was waiting for this season.

Smith had seen past players like Kevin Rankin lead Victoria West in their senior year.

The 6-foot-3 forward understood the value of their leadership and wanted to take on that role in his final season with the Warriors.

Smith played everywhere on the court this season, primarily at the high and low posts, and as a small forward.

His leadership and versatility helped West reach the area round where they dropped a 49-45 overtime thriller to McAllen.

He finished with a team-high 11 points in the loss.

Smith averaged 13.2 points, 7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season to earn District 29-5A Defensive Player of the Year.

He also earned All-Region honors with the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for his efforts this season.

Like Rankin in 2021, Smith has been named the Most Valuable Player for the 2021-2022 Victoria Advocate All-Area Basketball Team.

Q: How special was this season for you?

A: This season, a lot of people didn’t think we’d go to the playoffs. So, doing that is an accomplishment for the whole team, being beside each other and doing what we need to do.

Q: How did your relationship with the coaches help you grow into your role?

A: It was amazing. Having coaches like coach (Cody) McDonald and coach (Hector) Reyes, and all the coaches has helped me get where I am today.

Q: When did you pick up your passion for basketball?

A: Actually, I started late. I started in like seventh or eighth grade. Then, around ninth grade is when I really started loving it and getting into it.

Q: How did Kevin Rankin set an example for you to be a leader this year?

A: Kevin was an amazing player and he did everything right. I just wanted to follow him and do as good as I could for the team.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: To go to college and play basketball there and just find the right fit. Maybe after that I can go overseas to play professionally.