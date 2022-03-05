Victoria West’s Jadyn Smith highlighted local all-district selections in District 29-5A, which were announced on Saturday.
Smith, a senior, was named Defensive Player of the Year after helping the Warriors reach the area round of the playoffs.
Smith was named to the second team as a junior and wraps up his high school career with a superlative honor.
West’s Zo Morgan and East’s Brady Parker were the lone Victoria athletes named to the first team.
East’s Fernando Pena was a second team selection along with West’s D’andre Fillmore and Jeremiah Baldwin.
West’s Darrian Lacy was an honorable mention selection.
Gonzales grad and current Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial coach Billy White was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Eagles to the regional tournament.
