Victoria West senior D’andre Fillmore received plenty of pats on the back from his teammates Friday.
He caught seven passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns and added 27 yards and a touchdown on nine carries with one interception and one fumble recovery on defense to lift the Warriors to a 33-23 win over crosstown rival East for the third consecutive year. He also won game MVP honors.
He celebrated the MVP award like he did the win, with his team as they chanted “MVP” when he received the trophy.
Victoria West’s Austin Arrieta, 17, stands with his peers for the playing of his school’s song before the start of Friday’s Battle for the Boot game between Victoria East and Victoria West at Memorial Stadium.
“He’s 100% a selfless leader,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “You heard it when he won MVP. The entire team, that’s what they were saying because they wanted it to be him because that’s how he leads. They believe and trust in him, and he gives all of the love back to them as well.”
Fillmore watched as a sophomore when Chase Patek won the award, and a junior last year when Dion Green did the same.
Both seized the opportunity as Patek rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown, and Green racked up 163 yards and a touchdown.
The 5-foot-11 senior knew he had to follow the seniors before him and set the pace for the Warriors (5-5, 5-2).
His first touchdown reception, a 12-yarder from Camden Repper in the second quarter, gave West a 14-7 lead it wouldn’t surrender. He added a 70-yard touchdown catch on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, which put the Warriors up 22-7 following a two-point conversion by Kamauri Montgomery.
“I’ve been wanting this since sophomore year,” Fillmore said. “When I saw Dion get it, I knew I could get it. But this win means a lot, too.”
It meant a lot in part because the Warriors had to lean on every available playmaker against East (4-6, 4-3).
Zorian Barfield made a touchdown-saving tackle on Titan receiver Thomas Vargas at the end of the first half to keep West in front.
Montgomery tallied his third straight 100-yard game and fourth of the year with 107 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
West lost senior linebacker Jaxx Rangnow for the game, but still managed to pick up seven tackles for a loss and force three turnovers against the Titans. Each turnover led to a score for West.”
“The guys were ready to go,” Boyce said. “We love Jaxx to death and hopefully he’ll be alright. But you’ve got to be ready to go, next man up. They came with it.”
The Warriors’ defense was lifted by a career game from sophomore linebacker Noah Neibrandt in Rangnow’s absence.
He delivered 2.5 tackles for a loss and a sack on Friday. His sack on Jadon Williams in the fourth quarter forced a fourth down which resulted in a turnover on downs and allowed West to run out the clock.
“We had some bumps in the road, but that’s like everything,” Neibrandt said. “We just kept going and getting big plays. We won the big play ratio and that’s really all that matters.”
