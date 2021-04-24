SAN ANTONIO — Connor Williams qualified for the state track meet in the 400-meter dash on Saturday at the Class 5A, Region IV meet at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
The Victoria West runner finished second in the race with a time of 50.11 seconds. He had the top time in the prelims, running 49.96.
Williams was the lone runner from West or East to qualify for the state meet in Austin on May 6-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.