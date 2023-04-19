BAY CITY — Bryce Allen tries hard to maintain his composure when he watches brothers Jacorric Allen and Kameron Mitchell run.
But Allen admits it’s almost impossible for him to remain calm.
“I’m more nervous than they are,” Bryce Allen said. “I try to hold that tough-guy face, but I’m really nervous.”
Bryce Allen won gold medals for Wharton in the 400-meter dash at the 2003 and 2004 state meets.
Bryce Allen is hoping to see Jacorric Allen and Mitchell enjoy the same success for the Tigers at this year’s state meet.
“They started around 13 or 14 and hit a big growth spurt,” Bryce Allen said. “That’s when they really jumped on the scene to me. I knew we really had something early on.”
Jacorric Allen and Mitchell took another step toward the state meet by winning a combined six medals at the Districts 25/26-4A area meet Wednesday at the Memorial Stadium track.
Stafford won the boys team title with 107 points, Bay City was second with 87, and Wharton was third with 86. Sealy won the girls team title with 113 points.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the Region IV-4A meet April 28-29 at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville.
Mitchell, a senior, won gold medals in the 800-meter run, 300-meter hurdles and the 1,600-meter relay.
“I thought we did pretty well, knowing the wind is really high,” he said. “We’re working hard to get better.”
Mitchell admits running the 800 and the 300 hurdles is an unusual combination.
“I like the hurdles,” he said. “This is my first year doing it, but I really like it and my times have gotten faster. I’m still trying to work on my form.”
Jacorric Allen won gold medals in the 400-meter dash and the 1,600-meter relay, a silver medal in the 800-meter relay, and finished fourth in the high jump.
“I was doing track when I was younger and I noticed my natural speed and I got the hang of it,” he said. “I like the 400. It’s fun just running it. I just enjoy doing it.”
Jacorric Allen has watched tape of his father running the 400.
“I see some similarities,” Jacorric Allen said. “He got out strong and took it easy and was relaxed.”
Bryce Allen won’t be relaxed when the brothers run at the regional meet, but he’ll be there to watch.
“I’m super proud, but I can’t let them know that,” he said. “I’ve got to keep that pressure on them.”
Anxious to run
Bay City’s Brice Turner suffered a hamstring injury to his left leg while running in the Blackcat Relays in February.
He did not run another race until attempting to run the 100-meter dash in the preliminaries at the District 26-4A meet last week.
The layoff has been difficult for Turner, who won gold medals in the 100 and 200 at last year’s state meet and has signed to play football at Nebraska.
“It’s been really frustrating,” he said. “I’ve been in my head for months. I’ve been off for two months and I haven’t got to train and I haven’t gotten to do anything. It’s really been hard on me and my family because they want to come and watch me.”
Turner got back on the track at the area meet, running the anchor leg on the winning 400 relay and the 800 relay that finished third.
“It was alright,” Turner said. “I’m not trying to push myself too hard and reinjure it. I’m just trying to help my team. That’s all I’m really running for is my team. I’m just trying to get them to state.”
Might as well jump
Oliver Miles played baseball for El Campo on Tuesday night and Wednesday, he was competing for the Ricebirds at the area meet.
“It’s just being an athlete and being a leader,” said Miles, a junior. “I’m having fun during my high school career.”
Miles won the long jump on his final attempt, and only had to go once to win the triple jump. He also ran a leg on the 800 relay that finished seventh.
“Mentally, I felt like I could do better,” Miles said. “I came out and I guess I was in my head and started off scratching. Eventually, I came up and won the long jump on my last jump. In the triple jump, it was just a matter of getting out early and conserving energy for myself.”