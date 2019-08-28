Wharton came into last season attempting to end its drought of 15 years without a district championship.
They did just that, going 5-0 in district and outscoring their District 11-4A, Division II foes by a combined 139 points.
But this year, Wharton head coach Chad Butler expects stiffer competition in the district.
“I feel like this district is going to be very competitive,” Butler said. “Sweeny is going to be a good team, and I think La Marque will be a much better team than last year.”
Wharton quarterback Donovan Krushall returns for his senior season after throwing for 2,391 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Other key returners for the Tigers include wide receiver Joerell Davis, offensive lineman JaQuarian Hopkins and linebackers Jashawn Nickersona and Keilonn Allen.
“It’s great to have an experienced team like this one,” Butler said. “These older guys understand that not everything is going to go perfect but if you keep working hard, you can work your way out of it. These seniors have overcome adversity, and it’s good for the younger guys to learn from them and see how they have found success.”
With such a wealth of experience and talent, Butler’s goal is to continue the team’s success from last season.
“We want to defend our district championship,” he said. “You do that by continuing to get better each week. Every week gets tougher, but you have to rise to the challenge. We expect to make playoffs and see how far we can go.”
