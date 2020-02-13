The high school football careers of Wharton’s Joerell Davis and Jashawn Nickerson ended with their selection to the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state team.
Davis and Nickerson will play next season at Garden City Community College in Kansas.
Davis was a third-team all-state selection in the secondary, and Nickerson earned honorable mention on the defensive line.
Davis had seven interceptions and 192 return yards, including two touchdowns.
Davis also played wide receiver and had 50 receptions for 842 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 468 yards returning punts and kickoffs and scored one touchdown.
Nickerson had 79 tackles, including 17 tackles for a loss and six sacks. He forced four fumbles and recovered two.
Garden City had an 8-3 record last season, and was ranked No. 9 in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.
