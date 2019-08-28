PORT LAVACA – Calhoun returned to the playoffs last season after a two-year absence, advancing to the state quarterfinals before losing to Calallen 48-17 despite a halftime lead.
For coach Richard Whitaker, the loss still doesn’t sit well.
“We felt like we left something on the field in that last game,” he said. “We were ahead at halftime and laid an egg in that second half. That is something that we have talked about all year. First, we have to get back to the playoffs. But both our coaches and the kids feel like if we can get back and make a run, then we can make it to that next level.”
The Sandcrabs return 11 starters from a year ago, including quarterback Conner Kestler, first team all-state fullback Steve Johnson, slot back Jarius Stewart, offensive tackle Caleb Harrington, linebacker Cade Kveton, and linebacker Esteban Rodriguez.
The team will have many new faces on the offensive line, but Kestler isn’t worried.
“We have most of our backfield coming back,” he said, “but we do have a new offensive line. I feel like they can step it up, though, and I think the line will help us do the same things we did last season.”
Kestler returns after running for 1,865 yards and 31 touchdowns while chipping in eight touchdowns through the air as well.
On defense, the team will be led by three senior linebackers. Among these is Cade Kveton, who was named second-team all-state last season. He finished the year with 148 tackles and two sacks.
The defense will have new faces as well, as the Sandcrabs will be tasked with replacing their entire secondary.
“This defense can be very good,” Kveton said. “We might be a little young, but I don’t think that will be a problem for us. I think it will be a strong unit this year.”
Whitaker believes Calhoun is good enough to challenge for a district championship and has higher aspirations for his team in the playoffs.
“Our No. 1 goal is to get into the playoffs, our No. 2 goal is to play deep into the playoffs, and our No. 3 goal is to win a district championship,” Whitaker said. “That’s how we approach every year. Hopefully, we can accomplish all three and it would be a very successful season.”
Whitaker knows that District 15-5A won’t be a cakewalk, and he wants his team to be ready for what is ahead.
“Our district is extremely tough,” Whitaker said. “I think there are only two teams that have to replace their quarterbacks this year. There are just so many quality players back. That’s why our first goal is to get into the playoffs. You have to take care of business within the district before you start thinking about playoffs.”
Kestler is prepared to lead the team and wants to end his high school football career on a good note.
“I want to do the same thing we did last year if not more,” Kestler said. “I want to play further in the playoffs and hopefully win a district title.”
