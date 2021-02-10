REFUGIO — Jared Kelley wasn’t sure what the Chicago White Sox had in store for him when they sent him from Arizona to their alternate training site in Schaumburg, Ill.
But Kelley has never backed down from a challenge.
“That was good,” he said. “I went straight from high school hitters to Triple-A and big league hitters. It was completely different, but I liked kind of getting thrown out there. I like to compete. It makes me compete more against those type of guys.”
Kelley, 19, spent the remainder of the 2020 season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, pitching at the White Sox’s alternate site before returning to Arizona for instructional league.
The White Sox willingness to hasten Kelley’s progress shows the faith they have in the organization’s fifth-ranked prospect, who they selected in the second round of the 2020 amateur draft after his senior season at Refugio ended prematurely because of the pandemic.
“There were some extra benefits for younger pitchers to be around older players who’ve been in the big leagues, to face experienced hitters,” White Sox farm director Chris Getz told MLB.com. “The environment also expedited some adjustments. If you’re in Arizona or (Class) A ball against lesser competition, you might get away with things that you couldn’t get away with at our alternative site.”
Kelley began by throwing bullpen sessions before pitching in simulated games.
“It’s not like high school,” Kelley said. “I could throw fastballs and that was my best pitch. You go over there and try to throw a fastball and it’s going to get hit. It’s completely different trying to get used to things. You go and you face those kind of hitters and you start learning. You can’t just throw fastballs. You have to have the ability to pitch and get those guys out.”
The White Sox were impressed by Kelley’s fastball, but wanted him to concentrate on improving his breaking ball.
“Jared already has a mid to upper-90s power fastball,” Getz said. “We focused on the consistency of his breaking ball, which is more a slider than a curveball right now, and worked on the shape of that. He already has a nice changeup, so we wanted to maintain his consistency with that. The consistency of his arm and his delivery are already nice back to front, so it’s about his ability to repeat.”
Kelley felt the work he did on his breaking ball will make his fastball and changeup even more effective.
“That was one of the first things we worked on,” he said. “I didn’t have a problem with it, but that was the main thing I could improve on. We started doing some drills and I started throwing it a little more in the games and I started to get used to it.
“There are little things you can work on,” he added. “I think it’s more of the experience. The more you throw, the more you keep on playing and learning that’s when things start to pick up. You just pick up things on your own.”
Kelley returned home in November and worked out at Dynamic Sports Training in San Antonio.
The White Sox have invited Kelley to their major league spring training camp, and he left Wednesday for the trip to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz.
“I really just want to start playing,” Kelley said. “It depends on myself. They put me at a level and it depends on how well I perform and that’s how fast I move up based on how I perform. I’m trying to perform the best I can to move up the fastest.”
