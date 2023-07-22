New players making an impact is vital to the success of the Generals, and the latest new face to show his value has been Texas State outfielder Damien Whitfield, who’s walk-off single helped the Generals to a victory July 19 against the Brazos Valley Bombers.

Whitfield was a late arrival for the Generals, only slated to play the second half of the season following his redshirt freshman year at Texas State.

He missed a large portion of the season with the Bobcats due to a leg injury and now relishes the opportunity to play every day with the Generals.

Whitfield only got to play in 13 games as a freshman in San Marcos, but his sophomore season could be one where he sees an increased workload with the Bobcats losing players to graduation and the draft.

That opportunity is what makes his time with the Generals important, he wants to be sharp as he prepares to earn playing time at Texas State.

“We have a few spots opening up, and one of the biggest things for me was getting back onto the field after my leg injury,” Whitfield said. “So far it’s been a really good experience here, and I feel good getting ready for the Fall.”

Whitfield’s experience with the Generals is his first in a summer collegiate league. Coming into the season Whitfield was unsure of what to expect, but he has been bought into what the Generals are trying to do in creating a culture during the summer season.

“The competition here has been good, we’ve got a close knit group of guys,” Whitfield said. “I got here during the winning streak so I was just trying to help the team anyway you can.”

Oros sees Whitfield as a player with a lot of ability and wants to give him the playing time in order to fine tune his talent.

“Playing every day is what everyone wants,” Oros said. “Being an every day guy and getting the confidence and all of those things that come with the game, those routines are things that are going to help him here and at school.”

Even though he’s only with the Generals for the second half of the season he’s made an impression. The walk-off hit against second place Brazos Valley was a big contribution, but it’s his competitiveness and his desire to get on the field and contribute that has stood out to the coaching staff so far.

“He was a late arrival as a second half guy, but coming from Georgia he had to fly and I think he had to get on a bus at one point and he just did whatever he could to get here,” Oros said. “He’s a gamer, he wants to be here, and at the end of the day that’s all we can ask of him.”

+3 WCJC’s Castilleja making a mark on Generals squad After initially only signing to play for the Generals for two weeks, Castilleja's play impressed coaches enough to sign him for the rest of the season.

Generals hang on to beat Bombers

Friday night’s game against the Brazos Valley Bombers could not have started better for the Generals. After a scoreless top half the Generals exploded offensively in the bottom of the first and brought four runs across thanks in large part to a double form Xavier Perez which brought home two.

Leading 9-4 after six innings the Generals appeared ready to cruise to their 11th consecutive home victory. However, a four run top of the seventh from Brazos Valley made the game interesting.

At 9-8 in the eighth inning the Generals called upon KT Gearlds to get the final six outs. The Bombers had a runner on third with one out in the eighth, but Gearlds was able to strikeout back-to-back Bombers to escape the eighth inning and retired the side in the ninth to give the Generals their 11th straight win at Riverside Stadium.