UHV Jaguar logo
Contributed photo

University of Houston-Victoria baseball coach Terry Puhl today announced the signing pitcher/outfielder Levi Whitlock to play baseball for the Jaguars beginning in the spring of 2021.

Whitlock is a 2020 graduate of Alvin High School where he was an unanimous all-district first team pick in the outfield.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.