University of Houston-Victoria baseball coach Terry Puhl today announced the signing pitcher/outfielder Levi Whitlock to play baseball for the Jaguars beginning in the spring of 2021.
Whitlock is a 2020 graduate of Alvin High School where he was an unanimous all-district first team pick in the outfield.
