SHINER — Reagan Wick uses Weimar’s pitching depth to her advantage.
The Ladycats boast three pitchers in their rotation, including Wick, meaning the senior can stay fresh for each start.
“It’s helped knowing I’ve got two other pitchers behind me,” Wick said. “I know that I can do my best and they’ll be behind me in the defense and I’ll be behind them.”
Wick allowed one hit and two walks as Weimar picked up an 11-0 win in five innings over district rival Shiner in the first game of their regional quarterfinal series at Shiner’s Green-Dickson Municipal Park on Thursday.
The two teams will resume the series at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Weimar.
“She does a really good job of hitting her spots,” said Weimar coach Roger Maupin. “The one hit came off a changeup and the girl hit it out of the dirt. That’s the game of softball. Iwt happens.”
The left-handed pitcher allowed the first hit of the game on a bloop single by Teresa Olivas in the fourth inning. The Colorado State pledge retired nine of the first 10 batters she faced up to that point.
“She’s a Division I collegiate pitcher throwing from the left side as hard as she does,” said Shiner coach Jason Keller. “It’s tough to simulate that at practice. It’s tough to simulate that with a machine.”
She finished with eight strikeouts in four innings pitched to pick up the win.
Wick turned the ball over to freshman Taylor Smith in the fifth inning and the right-hander struck out the side to give the Ladycats (26-6) the 1-0 series advantage.
Smith admittedly had nerves pitching in her first postseason.
“It was definitely a little nerve-racking,” Smith said. “But I knew I had to do my job and throw strikes. I know my defense was going to be behind me.”
Weimar scored its 11 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings with five in the third and four in the fifth.
A two-run single by Skylar Heger and a two-run double by Smith were the bookends of a five-run third inning for Weimar that featured four hits.
Harper Price’s two-run double in the fifth capped off the scoring for the Ladycats.
Prior to that inning, the Ladycats had one hit in the first two frames on a leadoff single by Malarie Mican in the first.
Shiner looked as though it was going to be able to limit the bleeding until the third inning by Weimar.
Sophomore pitcher Paeden Vincik had retired five batters in a row entering the third.
“Sometimes when it rains it pours,” Keller said. “We’ve got to find a way to make that next play to support our pitcher. We didn’t make plays when we should have.”
CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL
Weimar 11, Shiner 0 (Weimar leads series 1-0)
Weimar 005 24 — 11 9 1
Shiner 000 00 — 0 1 2
W: Reagan Wick. L: Paeden Vincik. Highlights: (W) Harper Price 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B; Malarie Mican 2-for-3, 1 R; Skylar Heger 1-for-4, 3 RBI; Taylor Smith 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Wick 4 IP, 1 H, 8 K, 2 BB; (S) Teresa Olivas. Records: Weimar 26-6; Shiner 25-7.
