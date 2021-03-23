SHINER — When Kylie Michalec led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple against Weimar it looked like Shiner had every advantage.
The Shiner senior center fielder came around to score the first run of the game and Shiner held the lead against Weimar in a game for the battle of first place in District 29-2A.
But after that, Weimar sophomore pitcher Reagan Wick settled in and gained confidence.
"As soon as I got into the second inning I started to warm up more and learn the umpire's strike zone," Wick said. "I realized that he wasn't giving the outside strike and I had to adjust because that was frustrating. But I was able to adjust to it and that was the biggest thing I had to do."
Wick allowed just one hit and didn't allow a runner into scoring position over the games final six innings, striking out nine in seven innings pitched, as Weimar (23-1, 4-0) beat the Comanches 7-1 to take sole possession of first place in district.
"I was feeling really comfortable out there," Wick said. "I trusted my defense to make plays behind me. I knew I could throw anything and they would be there and I just trusted myself to make good pitches and I just knew what to do."
Hannah Fishbeck tied things up with the first swing of the second inning, hitting a homerun over the centerfield fence to start off the inning. After another hit, Harper Price hit a bunt single to give Weimar the lead and Malarie Mican beat out an infield single to make things 3-1 Weimar.
"It's good to see a pitcher as good as her (Wick) moving forward," Michalec said. "We haven't seen many pitchers like that and it's just going to make us better. Now we just have to get adjusted and be ready for it next time we see them."
Mican drove in another on an infield hit in the fourth inning and Fishborne made things 5-1 Weimar in the fifth on her second home run of the night, on another shot into center field.
"It was a great feeling," said Fishborne, a freshman. "I just tried to stay simple, I was struggling earlier with outside pitches, but I went up there and I just swung the bat, had fun and got simple with the ball. That made all the difference."
Weimar scored two more in the top of the seventh to put things beyond doubt, as Shiner (11-4, 4-1) never threatened after the first.
"We actually played really good defense tonight," said Shiner head coach Jason Keller. "We had to rely on that and our pitching. We had a freshman in the circle tonight (Hana Lenhert) and I thought she did a great job. She gave us a chance to win but our bats didn't come around for us tonight like they have in the first 15 games. We rely on our offense and we're going to have to score runs in order to be successful once we get to playoffs.
Despite the loss, Shiner felt it could take positives, and Michalec is just enjoying everyday she can be around her teammates.
"I love playing with this group of girls," Michalec said. "I've played with them since we were in T-ball together and we have a big senior group. I think we can do some really big things this season."
Weimar is ranked No. 3 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Softball Poll. Head coach Roger Maupin thinks the team can use this win and know that this could be a group that could make a run when it gets to playoff time.
"This is a really special group and you can see that because the offense is always coming from somewhere different and the pitching and defense is always there," Maupin said. "We have a lot of depth too and I like it because it puts pressure on everyone out there to perform. They know there's a competition and I have a few on the bench that at most schools would be in the lineup. We're trying to find the best combination right now and its a great problem for a coach."
District 29-2A
Weimar 7, Shiner 1
Weimar: 030 110 2 - 7 11 2
Shiner: 100 000 0 - 1 3 0
W: Reagan Wick. L: Hana Lenhert
Highlights: (W) Reagan Wick 7 IP, 9 SO, 3 H, 2 BB; Hannah Fishbeck 3-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Malarie Mican 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Harper Price 2-for-3, 3 RBIs; (S) Kylie Michalec 1-for-3, 3B, 1R; Cheyene Moore 1-for-3; Hana Lenhert 1-for-3. Records: Weimar 23-1, 4-0; Shiner 11-4, 3-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.