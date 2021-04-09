Connagh Wilks was named Red River Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year after being a force on the defensive side for UHV men's soccer.
Wilks was one of eight UHV players named to the 2020 RRAC all-conference team released on Wednesday.
Wilks helped the Jaguars compile an 8-1-1 record on the year and win the RRAC regular season title with a perfect 6-0 record. He tallied one goal and two assists on the year.
Karlo Lopez was named RRAC Newcomer of the Year and head coach Adrian Rigby was named RRAC Coach of the Year for the second straight year.
Lopez led the Jaguars with six goals and two assists. He finished with two game-winning goals.
Seniors goalkeeper Gian Marco Cordoba, midfielder Oliver Nugent and defender Brandon Watts received first team all-conference honors.
Senior Adrian Rodriguez and sophomore Sebastian Leal were named second team all-conference. Junior Winner Assi received honorable mention.
Jacob Collen was named to the conference’s Champions of Character team.
On the women's team, seniors Hayden Janner and Consuelo Luna and freshman Estelle Flanagan received honorable mention.
