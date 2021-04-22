Victoria College freshmen Kia Willborn (Victoria West) and Mikela Mireles (Harlingen South) received honorable mention on the All-Region XIV Volleyball Team announced recently.
Willborn, a 5-foot-4 setter, topped the Pirates with 315 assists (4.09 per set) and 25 service aces. She also had 150 digs (1.95 per set) and 20 kills.
Mireles, a 5-9 outside hitter, led VC with 165 kills (2.17 per set). She also had 17 blocks, 16 service aces and 154 digs.
Mireles was also named to the National Junior College Athletic Association Academic Honor Roll along with teammates Brooke Oney (Crosby), Valerie De La Fuente (Mission Veterans Memorial) and Zoe Garcia (Harlingen South).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.