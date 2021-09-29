Every practice for the last two seasons, junior quarterback Jadon Williams has been pulled aside to work one-on-one with his offensive coordinator.
First with Luke Walters and now with Jeff Hurta, Victoria East has been working to build up Williams’ athleticism and prepare him for the big games late in a season.
The most vocal player on and off the field, Williams has given the Titans a dual-threat attack that wasn’t present last season. It has East with a chance at a top two finish in District 15-5A, Division I.
“Coach Hurta has been with me a long time and he knew what I was capable of doing and he just had to break me out of that shell,” Williams said. “Last year they tried to get me out of that shell and it wasn’t my time. I feel like this is my time and I feel like the coaches trust me a lot better and I trust them as much as well.”
Williams is a player that’s looked to succeed on the gridiron ever since he started playing the Madden 13 video game and added “Jadon Williams” to his player name.
But Williams had a rough start to his career at East.
Named the starting quarterback in 2020, Williams struggled, throwing two touchdowns against five interceptions and relying mostly on his running ability.
After starting the first five games, Latavian Johnson replaced Williams during the 50-20 loss to Victoria West.
“I didn’t have as much confidence and as much experience as I have now,” Williams said. “Friday is my revenge game because last year, it was like the third play of the game, I threw a pick and after that I knew that my opportunity was up and that’s not anybody else’s fault but mine.”
Stepping back into the quarterback spot his junior year, Williams was a constant presence from spring training, all the way to the start of the season, motivating the Titans to perform.
“He’s funny and he brings everybody together,” said East senior wide receiver Terrance Terrell. “He’s a special guy that makes sure everybody knows what they’re doing and everybody knows their brothers and knows that we’re all here for each other.”
Williams has flashed early in the season with 925 passing yards and 12 touchdowns and rushing for 616 yards and five scores.
He has thrown six interceptions, including four in a loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. But Williams rushed and threw for a touchdown in the Titans’ 30-28 upset win over Flour Bluff.
Hurta saw Williams’ ability to bounce back as a crucial step in his maturation as a player.
“I think he’s maturing so much more and seeing that he needs his teammates around him to help him out,” Hurta said. “He can’t do it all himself and he’s really come out of his shell this year, learned that and he’s done a great job for us.”
Williams has looked up to players like the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson and the Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray for their dual-threat abilities, as well as overcoming their shorter statures.
Carrying a chip on his shoulder, Williams continues to watch film of the West game to remind himself of how far he’s come from that loss.
It’s given him extra motivation to put the Titans back on top in the crosstown rivalry game.
“I don’t want to get too ahead of myself and come out and try to do too much,” Williams said. “I want to do exactly what I did last week and trust my teammates as well as they trust me. Get the ball into the ball carriers hands and do what I got to do to make the team better and win.”
