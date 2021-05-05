As Connor Williams sat and waited for the results of the 400-meter at the Region IV-5A meet he was confident.
But when the results finally came, two hours after the race finished, the Victoria West junior was hungry, despite qualifying for the state meet with a second place finish.
The time between the top three finishers at the regional meet was split by two tenths of a second. The winner, Connor McGrath, ran a 50.10 while Williams came in second with a 50.11 and Boerne Champion's Benjamin Blomqvist finished third with a 50.12.
"I thought I won that race," Williams said. "I really thought that I came in first, but honestly, it's probably better that I got second. Now I have something to fight for and something to push me. I'm going to see that guy at state and I'm going to see him next year. So now I have that grit and that chip on my shoulder to prove I can beat him, but I was ecstatic to make it to state."
Williams, the lone athlete from Victoria East or West to qualify for the meet, set a personal record in the preliminary round, running a 49.96, the first time he had been under 50 in a meet.
"It was crazy, I think I gave it 120 percent in that race," Williams said. "Connor (McGrath) was pushing me the whole time, I could hear him behind me and I saw him in my peripheral, I knew I had to get going and I think that's what helped me get under 50."
Williams had been steadily improving his time all season, but it was at the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays when his coaches realized he had a chance to compete for a spot at state.
"At the 4-by-4 in Cuero that's where he really started to show some promise," said head girls coach Bryan MacDonald. "After that race, me and coach (Trey) Aley sat down and we said to each other, this dude just got under 51 and there's a chance he could go 49.
"We've had some guys in the past that had gotten to that point and so we went to Connor and told him 'Hey man, you really have a chance to be one of the fastest guys in the 400-meters ever at West.'"
That talk has pushed Williams to to improve to where he is today, as he has shed almost a full second from his 400 time since late March.
The junior won the 400 at both the District 29-5A meet and area meet, and had the fastest time during the preliminary round at the regional meet. But Williams knows it will be a tough task to place highly at state.
"I'd love to say I want to win it," Williams said. "But I'm really just looking forward to going out there and giving it my all. I want to make sure that people know about Victoria West and I just hope to place and finish with my best time that I've had."
Williams will run Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin during the 2A/5A state meet.
"The goal is always just to do better than you've been doing," Aley said. "The biggest competition you have with yourself and I just want him to go out and get another 49. If its on the lower side of 49 then that's the goal but I just want him to compete against himself and continue to get better."
