SAN ANTONIO — A rain soaked afternoon delayed some field events into the night, but Victoria East and West qualified a number of runners into the finals at the Region IV-5A meet at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
Victoria West’s Conner Williams goes into Saturday as the favorite in the 400-meter dash after coming in first in the prelims with a time of 49.96. The time is a personal best for Williams, and he was the only runner to run under 50 seconds in the 400 at the meet.
For the West girls, Dailynn Zarate qualified for finals in the 400-meter dash, coming in sixth overall with a time of 1 minute, 0.23 seconds. Zarate also finished tied for tenth in the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet.
East’s C’Niaha Randle qualified for finals in both the 100- and 200-meter dash. The freshman came in fourth overall in the 200 with a time of 26.34 seconds and came in eighth in the 100, finishing with a time of 12.78 seconds.
East’s Logan Garis qualified in the 100-meter dash, finishing with the eighth best time at 11.02 seconds. Evan Brown also made it to the finals in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, finishing eighth and fifth with times of 15.57 and 40.44 respectively.
The West girls relays qualified for finals in the 1600-meter relay, coming in fourth with a time of 4 minutes, 5.5 seconds, and the 400-meter relay, coming in seventh with a time of 50.78 seconds.
The West boys qualified in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1 minute, 32.5 seconds but came up short in the 400-meter relay, finishing 11th while East finished 13th in the event.
