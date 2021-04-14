CORPUS CHRISTI — Giani Wimbish-Gay went into the bathroom, splashed her face with water and took a deep breath.
The Victoria East senior had never qualified for regionals before and knew that she had a chance to take home first place at the District 29/30-5A area meet. So she took every moment to prepare.
“I just needed to clear my mind before that last jump,” Wimbish-Gay said. “After that I was ready to go and I knew I would clear that jump.”
Wimbish-Gay came back out and cleared 5-feet, 6-inches, to win the area meet’s high jump event and advance to the Region IV regional meet.
“It was a pretty big deal for me,” Wimbish-Gay said. “This was the furthest I have ever made it in track and I had to put in a lot of work. I just had to believe in myself, believe in my coaches and keep working.”
D’Andre Fillmore, also qualified for the high jump on the boys side with a jump of 6-feet.
The Victoria West sophomore was dealing with an ankle injury but still managed a third place finish.
“I just knew I had to go out there and do me,” Fillmore said. “I went out and pushed through the pain and coach (Pat) Erskine’s pep talks helped me out to. I just knew I had to get to regionals.”
The jump was four inches less than the height that won Fillmore the District 29-5A meet two weeks ago, but Fillmore hopes to back to 100% by the time the regional meet comes around.
“I’m pretty proud of what I’ve been able to do, I didn’t even think I would be here,” Fillmore said. “I just have to get the ankle better and keep practicing hard and get ready for regionals.
In the field events, Brandalyn Rice qualified in the girls shot put for East with a throw of 36-feet, 3.5 inches to get third place. Hunter Crump finished second in the boys shotput with a throw of 47 feet, 3 inches.
Randle gets double gold
C’Niaha Randle may only be a freshman but she’s staking a claim as one of the best sprinters in the region.
Randle won both the 100 and 200-meter dash at the area meet, achieving her goals of bettering her times from the district meet in both.
“I’m excited that I get to go to the next round,” Randle said. “I wanted to get at least 11.9 seconds in the 100 and I wanted to be around a 25.8 for the 200. I was able to do that and make it to regionals.”
Also advancing to the regional meet was West's Dailynn Zarate, who took home second place in the 400-meter dash while also advancing in the triple jump with a distance of 34-feet, 2-inches to take fourth.
Zarate also helped West to a second place finish in the 1600-meter relay with a time of 4 minutes, 9 seconds and a fourth place finish in the 400-meter relay with a time of 51.26 seconds.
“It’s really exciting for me,” Zarate said. “Coming in and knowing that I was doing most of my events it got me prepared. I was nervous but now that I got it out of the way and advanced in all of them I’m just really happy.”
Williams wins again, West relays get pair of second place finishes
Conner Williams has a goal to get to state and took a step towards that on Wednesday as he ran a 50.21 to take home first pace in the 400-meter dash.
“My goal today was just to come in and win,” Williams said. “I knew that if I came in and ran my race and left it all out there I would have a pretty good shot and I just have to keep that going.
Evan Brown advanced in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, coming in third in both and also helped East to a fourth place finish in the 400-meter relay.
Logan Garis also advanced individually for East in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.89 to place fourth.
The West 400-meter relay team and 800-meter relay team both came in second at the meet to advance to the regional meet.
Sammy Brito made up ground in his anchor leg in both events to get West to second place finishes.
“As the anchor I just try to bring my best and do everything I can to get in front of people,” Brito said. “I just want to do it for the guys out there and my team so that we can do the best we can.”
