Victoria East's Danna Wincher officially resigned from her position as the Lady Titans head volleyball coach on Thursday in order to pursue a career in administration.
"I truly believe there comes a time in your life for another opportunity, and I just prayed on it, and I contemplated after my season that this was the right time for another challenge in my life," she said.
Wincher took over the coaching role prior to the 2021 season, and compiled a 25-44 record over her two seasons leading the team.
"I enjoyed my time at East," Wincher said. "I will be forever grateful and cherish the memories, and these kids, they worked hard. It's never easy to depart a team, you know, there's never the right time."
She led the Titans to an overall record of 14-22 in 2022, and finished sixth in District 29-5A after posting a 4-5 record.
"I truly feel that walking away from this team, I'm confident and I know that my team is going to continue to achieve success at the highest level, regardless of who they get," she said.
Wincher plans to stay at East High School as a science teacher this year, and complete her obligation to serve as a girls track coach later on in the year.
"I wish her nothing but the best of luck," said VISD Athletic Director Spencer Gantt. "Our job now is to go out and find the best possible volleyball coach we can for Victoria East and that's what I'm gonna focus on."