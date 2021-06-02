JOURDANTON — Shiner took a while to figure out the right approach at the plate in Game 1 of its Class 2A regional final series against Sabinal.
Ty Winkenwerder gave his teammates all the time they needed.
Winkenwerder pitched a two-hitter and the Comanches scored four runs in the sixth inning to claim a 5-1 win Wednesday night at the JISD Sports Complex.
“I felt really good coming into tonight,” Winkenwerder said. “I fixed my mechanics during the week and it showed today during the game.”
Winkenwerder struck out four and did not walk a batter as Shiner improved to 32-4.
The Comanches will attempt to wrap up the series when they return to the JISD Sports Complex for Game 2 at 5 p.m. Thursday. If the Yellow Jackets (22-9) win, Game 3 would follow Game 2.
“I figured out later in the game, they couldn’t hit the inside pitch and we started going inside and they started hitting weak ground balls,” Winkenwerder said. “We were able to make plays off of that.”
Winkenwerder allowed a two-out triple to Sabinal pitcher Cesar Reyes in the first inning. But Reyes was thrown out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park home run.
The Yellow Jackets’ only other hit was a leadoff single by Josh Guevara in the fifth.
“It was a tremendous performance by Ty,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “He was all over the strike zone and he was able to mix up his pitches real well for strikes. He kept a good hitting team under control today and that was huge.”
Sabinal’s only run came in the third inning when Shiner committed two of its four infield errors.
“Ty, he came in and threw a lot of strikes,” said Shiner catcher Cash Shows. “That’s really what you need to do against a good team like that.”
The Comanches tied the game in the bottom of the third when Connor Winkenwerder tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Drew Wenske.
But Shiner had only three hits going into the sixth inning.
“You’ve got to put trust in your hitters that they’re going to make adjustments up there,” Boedeker said. “They did a good job of talking in the dugout and watching the pitcher and studying him to see what he was throwing in certain counts and how he was pitching the at-bat before. It’s a sign of a mature team that’s competing the entire game and not getting frustrated. They figured it out and did a good job.”
Jared Shimek started the sixth inning with a double and the Comanches loaded the bases on a bunt single by Christian Wagner and a walk to Ty Winkenwerder.
Bryce Filip brought home a run with a single, another run scored on a wild pitch, and Shows completed the scoring with a two-run double.
“We’re a good hitting team and as the game goes we get better,” Shows said. “I felt like we really started hitting the curveball towards the end.’
The Comanches moved within a win of their first state tournament appearance since 2004.
“We’ve just got to come back out with the same mentality,” Ty Winkenwerder said. “The last two series we’ve been coming out slow. We can’t come out slow against these guys. We’ve got to come out swinging the sticks tomorrow.”
Class 2A Regional Final
Game 1
Shiner 5, Sabinal 1
Sabinal 001 000 0 — 1 2 0
Shiner 001 004 x — 5 7 4
W: Ty Winkenwerder. L: Cesar Reyes. Highlights: (SAB) Reyes 1-for-3, 3B. (SHNR) T. Winkenwerder 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Jared Shimek 1-for-3, 2B, R; Christian Wagner 2-for-3, R, 2 SB; Bryce Filip 1-for-3, R, RBI; Cash Shows 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Connor Winkenwerder 1-for-3, 3B, R. Records: Sabinal 23-8; Shiner 32-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.