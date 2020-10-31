I’m not sure if anyone wondered what I was doing sitting in my car late one Saturday night in the parking lot of a Burger King (now Whataburger) in Schulenburg.
If someone noticed, it really didn’t matter. I was too busy listening to Game 1 of the 1988 World Series between the Oakland A’s and Los Angeles Dodgers.
I had covered Texas A&M’s 28-14 win over Baylor, which scored on a pair of touchdown passes by Cuero graduate Brad Goebel, at Kyle Field (I had to look that up) and was on my way home.
I stopped at a convenience store on the way out of College Station and learned that Jose Canseco hit a grand slam to give the A’s the lead.
When I made it to Schulenburg, the Dodgers were trailing 4-3 and batting in the bottom of the ninth.
Somehow Mike Davis drew a two-out walk off of A’s closer Dennis Eckersley bringing a hobbled Kirk Gibson to the plate to pinch hit.
I remember Davis stealing second base and hoping Gibson could somehow get a base hit to tie the game.
The next thing I recall is a stunned Jack Buck saying, “This is going to be a home run. I don’t believe what I have just seen.”
I was so blown away that I don’t have much recollection of the ride home. I do remember guys like Mickey Hatcher backing up the pitching of Orel Hershiser to help the Dodgers win the World Series.
What I never would have believed is 32 years later I’d still be waiting for them to win another World Series.
I grew up in Dallas and my favorite player was Mickey Mantle so I didn’t really become a Dodgers fan until I went to school at UCLA.
My cousin’s dad had season tickets and we went to a few games together, ate Dodger Dogs and soaked up the atmosphere at Dodger Stadium.
Listening to Vin Scully call the games was enough to seal the deal, and the fact that Jackie Robinson went to UCLA didn’t hurt either.
A reporter for a Los Angeles-area paper who I had met at the Astrodome was able to help me get credentials to a Dodgers game when I was visiting friends and family in Santa Monica, and Victoria native Doug Drabek was pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Drabek was the winning pitcher and I confess, that was the one time I wasn’t upset that the Dodgers lost.
I learned rather quickly that being a Dodgers fan was setting yourself up to have your heart broken.
The team has almost always been competitive, but has somehow found the most excruciating ways to lose.
The sense of impending doom is almost impossible to get out of your mind.
I don’t know how many times fellow Dodgers fans Albert Alvarado, a former Advocate sports writer, Pete Villarreal, a gold medalist at the state track and field meet from Refugio, and I have texted or sent messages sharing our anxieties.
I began to wonder if my son, Ethan, who became a Dodgers fan largely because of his dad, would ever get to celebrate like I had in 1988.
Even knowing they were cheated in 2017 did nothing to lesson the frustration.
Kirk Gibson wasn’t walking through that door, but fortunately, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, Corey Seager and thank you Boston Red Sox, Mookie Betts were.
The Dodgers lost only one series during the COVID-19-shortened 60-game season.
They swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round of the playoffs before heading to Globe Life Park in Arlington where they swept the San Diego Padres.
But the demons resurfaced when the Atlanta Braves took a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship series.
Somehow, they rallied and were back in the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
I felt pretty good until the Game 4 debacle, which again tested my trust in manager Dave Roberts and the bullpen.
But the Dodgers won Game 5 and thanks to a questionable pitching change by Tampa Bay and good decisions by Roberts and great pitching by the bullpen, they clinched the title by winning Game 6.
I called my son and did my best to respond to congratulatory texts and messages.
I didn’t sleep much that night, but the next day was a rare good tired in a year that has been such a downer.
My only hope is the Dodgers don’t wait 32 years to win their next World Series.
I prefer experiencing Blue Heaven on this earth.
