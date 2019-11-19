VANDERBILT – Lauren Williams and Industrial were out to prove people wrong this season.
The Cobras started the season slowly a year after making it to the state tournament; Williams knew they would eventually get back on track.
“Everyone was doubting us at the beginning of the season,” Williams said. “Everybody thought that we weren’t going to be as good as last year because we lost so many starters, we didn’t have our setter and we had to start from scratch. But we worked our butts off, and to see how far we have come is very satisfying.”
Williams and the Cobras (36-11) turned things around and have made it all the way back to their second straight state tournament after defeating Goliad in four sets in the regional final round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Industrial lost the first set of its game against Goliad before settling in and winning the next three. Williams knows that the team can’t afford to start off slow when they play in the state semifinal against Bushland.
“We’ve got to get better at the start of things,” Williams said. “We’ve been practicing on it, and we are hoping that our mentality will be ready. We weren’t really as warmed up as we should have been going into the game against Goliad, but now we’ll be ready for it.”
Lauren William's is excited for Industrial to make its second straight State appearance. pic.twitter.com/cWXKmZ0iRE— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 20, 2019
The team will travel to Garland on Wednesday in preparation for the matchup and will play at 11 a.m. Thursday with a chance to play in the state final on the line.
Industrial made it to this same point last season but didn’t advance further, falling to Boyd in three sets.
“We’ve gotten this far before,” Williams said. “This time around we are used to it, we know the environment and we won’t be overwhelmed with everything going on. It’s very big and can be very overwhelming for a newcomer. But we know what to expect this time around.”
The Cobras face a tough opponent. The Bushland Lady Falcons are 46-1 on the season, with the team’s sole loss coming to Class 5A Burleson.
“We just have to focus on ourselves first and foremost,” said Industrial head coach Kelsey Vasquez. “We know that we are going into a big competition, but I think that if we can beat Bushland we can win the whole thing. We just have to be prepared. It’s a big mental game, so whoever is going to be mentally there is going to be the winner. So if the girls stay mentally tough, I think that we can take it.”
This is Vasquez’s first year as head coach of the Cobra’s and she appreciates the group that she stepped into.
“I’m very lucky that I got such a hard-working group of girls,” she said. “They are obviously always going to be a very special group for me because they’ve worked so hard and the adversity that we have been through. We started off pretty rough at the beginning, but they just kept believing in me and believing in the program and worked through it to get to where we are now.”
Williams is ready for the challenge that Industrial will face against Bushland and is confident in the team.
“We just can’t get down on ourselves,” she said. “They are going to be good. They’re going to make good passes, they’re going to get some serves and they’re going to get kills. We just can’t get down on ourselves. We have to overcome our weaknesses and push through.”
