Jim Wood has spent almost half his life in the Karnes City school district.

He will continue to do so, but with a new role in the next school year.

Wood has resigned as athletic director and head football coach, and will take another position in the district.

“With a lot of prayers and discussion with my family, I felt this was the best interest for my family and the kids of KCISD,” Wood said of his decision.

Wood, 46, played football at Karnes City before graduating in 1992.

He was the head coach in Stockdale for three seasons and returned to Karnes City in 2011.

Wood had a 41-53-1 record at Karnes City that included four playoff appearances.

“I truly enjoyed my nine years as the AD and head football coach and cannot thank the current and former student athletes enough for representing our school and community with Badger Pride,” he said. “I also cannot thank my coaching staff enough for always putting the kids first and making sure we did things the right way.”

Wood has coached for 23 years. He was an assistant Pleasanton, George West and Stockdale before becoming the head coach. He has an overall record of 55-68-1.

Karnes City went 5-5 and 2-3 in District 15-3A, Division I last season. The Badgers dropped to Division II in February’s realignment and reclassification, and into a district with Nixon-Smiley, George West, Poth, Stockdale, Natalia and Dilley.

“I appreciate the administration and school board for allowing me to come back home and give back to the community that helped raise me,” Wood said. “I want the same opportunity for my two boys that I had in Karnes City growing up and look forward to supporting KCISD athletics in the years to come.”

The district has begun advertising for Wood’s replacement on its website.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

