Gary Carpenter begins his first season at Woodsboro.
Carpenter was the defensive coordinator at Floresville last season and spent the three previous seasons as the defensive coordinator at Henderson.
Carpenter inherits a team that lost more than half its starters to graduation.
The Eagles finished 12-1 overall last season and posted a 5-0 record in District 16-2A, Division II.
“We have hardworking kids,” Carpenter said. “We had our scrimmage last week, and they played hard. They’re a team that gives you a good effort. It’s going to be tough to replay what last year’s team did, but we do have kids who are part of that. They were a part of that success and expect to have that same success again.”
Woodsboro will look to returning starters Marcos Pena, Raul Flores, Caleb Moore, Anthony Meacham and Jordyn Mackey.
The Eagles will face district foes Poth, Stockdale, Skidmore-Tynan, Natalia and Dilley.
District play begins Oct. 11 at Poth.
“It’s going to be tough,” Carpenter said. “We talked to all of the guys last week, and we know we’re not the same team as last year with new staff and changes scheme-wise. For us, it’s going to be different.”
